Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet which met here on Thursday with Punjab Chief Min­ister Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair granted approval to several new initiatives concerning provincial de­partments. Approval was granted to induct 25,000 teachers in the school education department. CM Parvez Elahi said that Malala Yousafzai made a request to him for inducting 25,000 teach­ers in the schools during her meeting. The chief minister directed to com­plete the induction pro­cess of 25,000 teachers at the earliest. The Punjab cabinet took a mega step with regard to provision of justice to the common man and granted ap­proval to provide free legal aid and approval was granted of Punjab Pub­lic Defender Service Bill 2020 in this regard. CM said that the Punjab gov­ernment will provide free legal aid to those having scarce resources and 1000 employment opportunities will be generated with the approval of Punjab Public Defender Service Bill adding that provision of justice to the common man will be ensured.

The Punjab cabinet granted ap­proval to extend the scope regard­ing provision of solar pumps for the farmers across the province. The CM maintained that the agri­culture sector will pros­per with the launching of the solar pumps pro­vision programme. The provision of water will be ensured to the farmers and would increase ag­ricultural production, he said. It was decided dur­ing the Punjab cabinet meeting to formulate a new policy so as to grant ownership rights to the residents of Katchi Aba­dis. CM directed SMBR to give a final shape to the new policy as soon as possible. Also, the cabinet granted approval to establish a sports en­dowment fund worth Rs 2 billion