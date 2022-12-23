Share:

LAHORE - The new team at the helm of affairs in Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), the national golf body of the country, has done exceptionally well by holding the 49th Pakistan Open Golf Championship at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course in Lahore. This is a prestigious golf event that makes a tremendous impact on the game. Golf professionals, mostly the capable ones, yearn for its occurrence and when the winners’ purse is in the eight million mark, theardour and fervourmultiplies. This title bearing national golf championship became the scene of intense combat from December 15 to 18 as all past title holders of Pakistan champion title converged to Lahore Garrison for a fling at the majestic title again. Shabbir Iqbal, star of Pakistan’s golf, was there and so were top ranked players like Muhammed Munir and Matloob Ahmed and a few very talented ones like Ahmed Baig, M Saqib and Muhammed Ashfaq. As the championship progressed, noticeable was a big change in the leaderboard situation. Most of the established names were missing from the elite top positions and young players like Ahmed Baig and M Alamemerged as the golf champions of poise and adroitness. And it was so heartening to see the final days game flow coming to a fantasy fulfilled and prestige loaded conclusion for 24-year-old Ahmed Baig of PAF Skyview Golf Club at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course after four rounds (72 holes) of skillful golfing encounter. As Ahmed Baig emerged triumphant, to applaud and pat him on the back was Brig Sajid Akram (Retd), Honorary Secretary of PGF, who complimented him for an excellent performance and committed to make all resources available so that Ahmed could continue to excel and show more results on the national and international front. Honorary Secretary said: “We are there for you and expect you to come up with results.” He also pointed out that presently Ghulam Nabi, our legendary golfer carries the record of winning the Pakistan Open six times and hoped that Ahmed Baig will break this record. Ahmed Baig extraordinary golfing skills fetched him five birdies on holes 3, 5, 8, 16 and 18. His championship scores were 72, 68, 66 and 68 and a total aggregate of 274, fourteen under par. Certainly an exceptional score that fetched him the champions trophy and the winner’s prize money of Rs 919,000 out of the total prize money of Rs 8 million. The balance was distributed among top 50 professionals as per rule. Matloob Ahmed, the number two ranked golf professional of the country, managed to win the runner-up position with four rounds scores of 72, 75, 65 and 71 and a total aggregate of 283, five under par. A commendable effort from him. Muhammed Alam of Lahore Garrison with a score of 284, four under par finished third. The best amateur of the Championship was Saad Habib Malik of Rumanza Golf Club. Other position holders were Ali Amin and M Irtaza. A superbly organized championship by the team of Pakistan Golf Federation which brought to the fore new names. That is a wonderful happening for golf in Pakistan