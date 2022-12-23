Share:

ATTOCK - Deputy Director Colleges Attock Professor Arshad Khan Hampshire said that 67 CTIs (college teaching internees) will be inducted on merit for five months in 18 colleges of the district. He said this while talking to this journalist. While giving details, he said that 6 CTIs will be inducted in Govt Boys College Attock, 10 CTIs in Govt Boys Shuja Khanzada College Hazro, 4 CTIs in Govt Boys College Fatehjang, 3 CTIs in Govt Boys College Pindigheb, 4 CTIs in Govt Boys College Jand, 5 CTIs in Govt Boys College Basal, one CTI in Govt Boys College Chhab, 4 CTIs in Govt Boys College Bahtar, 3 CTIs in Govt Boys College Hasanabdal, 2 CTIs in Govt Boys College Fatehjang, 3 CTIs in Govt Boys College Pindigheb, 3 CTIs in Govt Boys Commerce College Jand, 4 CTIs in Govt Women College Attock, 5 CTIs each in Govt Women College Hazro and Fatehjang, 4 CTIs in Govt Women College Pindigheb, 7 CTIs in Govt Women College Jand, and one CTI in Govt Women College Hasanabdal. Deputy Director Colleges Prof Arshad Khan said that 7 CTIs seats have been allocated for disabled and minority candidates. He told candidates to submit their applications in the relevant colleges.