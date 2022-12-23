Share:

LAHORE-The University of Education, Lahore, has made functional all its five divisions. According to details, the 69th meeting of UE Syndicate was held at main campus, Township on December 22, in which, the syndicate members decided to make functional the Division of Islamic and Oriental Learning. Prior to this, the university’s four divisions of Science and Technology, Arts and Social Sciences, Education and Management & Administrative Science have been providing education to thousands of students. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha (S.I.) said that a new chapter has been added to the history of the university, which will provide quality education to thousands of students.

Moreover, University of Education, Lahore organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas at Township Campus. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha (S.I.) presided over the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony while faculty members, staff and a number of Christian employees of the university attended the function.

While addressing the audience, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha (S.I) congratulated the Christian employees of the university. He acknowledged the role of Christian employees and lauded their contribution towards the university uplift. On this occasion, Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha said that Christian community has rendered great services and sacrifices for Pakistan which are highly commendable. He said the holy event of Christmas gives us a message of love and peace for humanity irrespective of the difference of cast, creed, color and religion. Dr. Pasha distributed Christmas gifts among Christian employees of university. At the end the vice chancellor cut Christmas cake along with children. The Christian employees thanked the vice chancellor for his generosity towards them.