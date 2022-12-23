Share:

LAHORE - Newly-appointed Punjab Police Inspector General Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Thursday took over the command of the Punjab Police. According to officials, a police contingent extended salutations to new IGP on his arrival at Central Police Office. Senior officers of Punjab police including Additional IGs and DIGs welcomed the IG Punjab. After the salutations ceremony, IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan formally assumed charge of his post and met Additional IGs and DIGs in his office. After the meeting, IGP elaborated his policy priorities while talking to the media representatives at his office. Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan belongs to the 19th Common of Pakistan Police Service. He is among the most professional officers of the police service.