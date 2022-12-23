Share:

FAISALABAD - Board of Interme­diate and Secondary Edu­cation (BISE) Faisalabad has issued a schedule for submission of admission forms for the first annual examination of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2023. A spokesperson for the board on Thursday said that the examination would start from April 1st. The single fee for sci­ence group (9th) will be Rs1,230 and arts group Rs1180 while fee for sci­ence group (10th) will be Rs2,080 and arts group Rs2,030. The fee for com­posite (9th, 10th) science group will be Rs2,730 and arts Rs2,630. The admis­sion forms with single fee will be received till Janu­ary 18. The double fee for part-I (9th) regular stu­dents science group will be Rs1,880 and arts Rs1,780. The fee for part-II (10th) for science group will be Rs2,730 and arts group Rs2,630. The fee for com­posite (9th, 10th) will be Rs4,030 and arts Rs3,830. The dates for submission of double fee will be Janu­ary 19 to 30. The triple fee for part-I (9th) regular stu­dents science group will be Rs2,530 and arts Rs2,380. The fee for part-II (10th) for science group will be Rs3,380 and arts group Rs3,230. The fee for com­posite (9th, 10th) will be Rs5,330 and arts Rs5,030. The dates for submission of double fee will be Janu­ary 31 to February 07.