peshawar - an exhibition of afghan art and culture was held at the University of peshawar campus on Thursday. The event was organised by United Nationals high Commission for refugees (UNhCr), and Youth and education Department, Commissionerate for afghan refugees at the pUTa hall of the campus. Uop Vice-Chancellor prof Dr Muhammad Idrees was chief guest on the occasion. Commissioner afghan Commissionerate Muhammad abbas, UNhCr peshawar head Ghairat ahmed shah, women Chamber of Commerce and Industry president azra Jamshed, Vice-Chairperson Uop’s art and Fashion Department Fareeda rasheed and afghan and pakistani students attended the event in which paintings and photos were displayed for visitors. speaking at the event, Uop VC Dr Idrees said that cultural and art events for the students promoted their mental wellbeing and made them productive citizens of society. he said pakhtun, afghan and Baloch culture resemble one another. In her speech, wCCI president azra Jamshed said that the art of afghan students must be shown to the world and they be encouraged. Later, on prizes were given away to the position holders of the competitions.