ISLAMABAD - A 3-day All Pakistan Shuhada Memorial Shooting Competition, an initiative of the National Police Bureau, was held in Police Lines Headquarters with 10 teams from all over the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir police, a police public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that in the shooting competition, 55 men and 45 police women shooters from 10 teams participated and demonstrated their skills in pistol rifle and sniper categories. The trophy was won by the defending champions the Islamabad capital police. The police did remarkably well and like last year stood first this year too. In male category, the Sindh police team won first position while in the female category a women’s team of Islamabad capital police took first position. Inspector General of Police Islamabad, current and retired IGP’s of different forces, Capital Police Officer Safe City, Officers from National Police Bureau, Sindh Police, Punjab Police, Gilgit Baltistan Police and Frontier Constabulary attended the ceremony. Ex IGP Afzal Ali Shigri, was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony held at Police Lines Headquarters auditorium.