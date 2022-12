Share:

LAHORE - Top seed Aqeel Khan and second seed Muhammad Shoaib entered the semifinals of the 8th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday. Muzammil Murtaza and Muhammad Abid also made it to the last four. Aqeel brushed aside Abdullah Adnan 6-1, 6-2, Shoaib thumped Mudassir Murtaza 6-2, 6-2, Muzammil Murtaza outpaced Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 6-1 and M Abid thrashed Sami Zeb Khan 6-0, 6-1.