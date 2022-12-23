Share:

It is an honour to be appointed the new High Commissioner of Canada to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, especially at the historic milestone of Pakistan and Canada’s diplomatic ties—the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. Like many of you, I watched my predecessor and good friend H.E. Wendy Gilmour as she explored this beautiful country and got to know its diverse and vibrant people and culture. I knew that Pakistan was where I needed to go next and here I am, excited to begin my work here and experience Pakistan to the fullest! Our countries already enjoy important ties, both bilaterally and on the global stage. Canada has a strong presence in Pakistan with our High Commission in Islamabad and the Canadian Trade Office in Karachi, as well as our Honourary Consulates in Karachi and Lahore. With the help of my team, I am committed to further strengthening these ties. I believe that it is in both our national interests to continually expand and deepen our already multifaceted relationship. Flourishing bilateral trade and two-way investment flows are heartening to note. I am pleased to share with our Pakistani friends that the bilateral trade between Canada and Pakistan has grown to $1.2 billion per year. Opportunities for expanding investments exist in education, information and communications technologies, clean tech, energy, oil and gas, and the agri sectors.

Canada’s International Assistance programme has supported Pakistan’s development priorities for over 60 years. The priorities for the bilateral international assistance programme are based on Pakistan’s development priorities and Canada’s comparative advantage in line with its Feminist International Assistance Policy. Along with our partners, we have focused on supporting gender equality, women’s rights, women’s economic empowerment, women’s political participation, polio eradication, and education. Canada has always partnered with Pakistan in times of crisis and we will continue to be a steadfast partner to support relief efforts as the country builds back from the devastating floods. I am looking forward to visiting communities across Pakistan as we partner to advance our shared objectives of achieving Sustainable Development Goals. Canada will continue to advocate for collaborative action to combat climate change. With our international and local partners, we are focusing on climate-smart agricultural practices, protecting and restoring biodiversity, strengthening adaptation to the impacts of climate change and increasing the resilience of communities to future environmental shocks, all while strengthening human health and well-being. I will also continue in Canada’s efforts to stand by minority communities as they assert their rights, including their freedom of religion and belief. Like many Pakistanis, I truly believe that Pakistan’s future is bright when women and girls are at the centre of development plans, and when every individual has access to the same rights and freedoms.

There is no doubt that the strength of our bonds lies in our people-to-people ties. Pakistan is a significant source of immigrants to Canada; with more than 350,000 Canadians of Pakistani origin and a 20,000-plus Canadian population in Pakistan. Pakistan is deeply knitted into the beautiful mosaic tapestry that is Canada’s society. We expect this to grow and for students to increasingly visit. The growing research and education exchanges between our post-secondary education institutions point to the success of our two-way collaboration and commitment to education. Canada is consistently ranked as one of the best countries in which to live and study. Not only does this help foster Pakistani skills and capacity, but such ties help us to learn more about each other, building an even stronger foundation of connection. I know that accessing Canadian visas can take time, and this will continue to be a priority area of my focus as we work together to facilitate more efficient visits. Our Student Direct Stream process is already facilitating faster access for students studying in Canada. I will also take this opportunity to warn students to be wary of the very real issue of fraud and only follow the advice and guidance from our official Government of Canada social media accounts and websites. Finally, to participate in the 75th anniversary celebrations, as I meet Pakistanis, I have been compiling a list of 75 essential experiences that I need to have during my first year in Pakistan. To document my experiences, the Canadian High Commission is launching its first Instagram account here in Pakistan. Please do follow us on Instagram, ‘canada.pakistan’ as I share my stories and document my Experience Pakistan 75th Challenge! Some of you already know from Twitter that since arriving four weeks ago I have been hiking several times in the Margalla Hills—I cannot tell you how wonderful it is to have this incredible natural zone right in the heart of this nation’s capital. I have also been enjoying Pakistani food every day—how lucky am I!? Sadly, these beautiful places continue to be impacted by climate change. It is essential that we work together to address the looming climate crisis.I am certain that this will be a posting of a lifetime in what I am already coming to know as a friendly, welcoming, culturally rich and diverse region that is full of art, academic achievement, athleticism, and adventure.

We have important work to do together, and a hopeful future.

Sincerely,

H.E. Leslie Scanlon

High Commissioner