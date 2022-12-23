Share:

QUETTA - The Office of Research In­novation and Commercial­ization (ORIC), University of Turbat (UoT) in collabora­tion with the National Incu­bation Center (NIC), Quetta conducted an awareness session on Business Incu­bation Program (Cohort-9) at video conference room of UoT on Thursday. Stu­dents from different de­partments of the University participated in the program. Speaking on the occasion, the resource person of the session, Syed Nasir Ahmed, Executive Manager of NIC Quetta motivated the stu­dents to participate in Co­hort -9 where they would be supported and trained by the NIC team for six months. He said,”NIC Quetta will also monitor and care for the starts up and business ideas for six months.” Further, he advised the students to take part in business activities and avail maximum benefits from business opportunities available in Turbat.