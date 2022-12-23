Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo inaugurated the project of digitalization of revenue re­cords and availability of com­puterized records. He said that incumbent provincial government was taking seri­ous measures to develop the province in each field with the aim to provide maximum facilities to people across the province. He expressed these views while inaugurating the project of digitalization of revenue here on Thursday.

Provincial Minister Rev­enue, other Ministers includ­ing SMBR and Commissioner Quetta were present on the oc­casion. Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Roshan Ali Shaikh briefed the Chief Minister Balochistan about the facilities regarding digi­talization of revenue. He said that under the project initially through the Balochistan Land Revenue Information Man­agement System center facili­ties have been established in Gwadar and Pishin. The offi­cial said that related depart­ments were working on this project since 2017, Manual land records have been con­verted into computerized re­cords saying that a computer­ized person would be issued in the center facilities. There will also be registry entries and issuance of instant com­puterized transfers, instant access to digitized land map equivalents, and a portal for filing complaints to the public will also be available, SMBR said in a briefing. He said that in the next phase, land re­cords of Jafarabad and Quetta would be digitized, and every facility would be available to the public under the roof of Central Facilities in one win­dow operation including land transfer. The SMBR Roshan Ali said in maintaining briefing that people could directly go to the facility center instead of the Patwari, Tehsildar, and Revenue Officer saying that a modern system of individuals would improve service deliv­ery and bring transparency to the entire process in the province, land security rev­enue and governance would be improved.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo appreciated the efforts of provincial Minister Mir Si­kandar Ali Imrani and SMBR for the digitization of land records and the excellent performance of the Revenue Department.