LAHORE - Benazir Green team defeated Benazir White team by 18-12 in Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Women Basketball Gold Cup exhibition match at Punjab University Old Campus on Thursday. PPP Punjab President Adviser to Punjab Governor Rana Farooq Saeed was the chief guest on this occasion. PPP Punjab VP Faisal Mir, PPP Lahore Women Wing President Ms Nargis Khan, Kh Abdul Rehman, Imtiazul Hassan, Zawar Hussain, Syed Khawar Hussain, Shahnaz Kanwal, Fauzia Saeed, Arslan, Tariq were also present on this occasion. Akram was Organising Secretary of the match. The trials for the selection of two teams - Benazir Green and Benazir White - were also held under the supervision of PBBF selection committee at PU Old Campus at 11am on Dec 19.