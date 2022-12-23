Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said he does not burden the national exchequer for his foreign trips. In a series of tweets, Bilawal said that he was the only foreign minister of Pakistan who “buys his ticket and also pays the hotel bill himself. I do not burden the national exchequer with my overseas expenditure.” The FM said even if he seeks expenses from the state funds “it is my prerogative as the Foreign Minis ter.” “My foreign visits have not benefited me but the people of Pakistan. Due to their hard work, Pakistan has come out of the gray list of FATF (Financial Action Task Force),” he said. The foreign minister said that due to his visits, Pakistan had received economic benefits. “Pakistan is currently leading the G77, the alliance of developing countries of the world,” he added. Bilawal said, “We included disaster relief in the agenda in COP 27 which is a great achievement of all developing countries including Pakistan. You should look at our G77 reform document. All the developing countries of the world have demanded that the international financial institutions should benefit the poor countries instead of the rich countries.” Bilawal’s comments came after former prime minister Imran Khan accused him of spending billions on foreign trips but ignoring Afghanistan which, according to him, was the main issue. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal said that Pakistan would continue working with the United States to promote peace and stability in the region. In a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, he said Bilawal mentioned that he had a productive meeting with Wendy Sherman, where he appreciated the role of the US for flood relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood affected areas in Pakistan. “Pakistan and the United States will continue to work together to further enhance and diversify bilateral relations, promote peace and stability in the region,” he said. In a separate meeting with Senator Chris Van Hollen, the foreign minister thanked him for his steadfast support for Pakistan. The two sides discussed US Congress’s important role in strengthening Pak-US cooperation in flood relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.