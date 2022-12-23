Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared seven development projects worth Rs 115.80 billion including two schemes for Narowal.

The CDWP, which met under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, has approved the 3rd revised PC-1 of National Sport City (NSC) at Narowal at the cost of Rs 5,760.660 million, which is 92pc higher than the 2nd revised PC-1 of the project approved in 2017.

The forum also approved National Programmer Post -Flood Reconstruction: Climate Resilience Enhancement Project in Balochistan & other provinces at the cost of Rs 88,000 million, strengthening of labs in 5 leading universities UET, Peshawar, Taxila, Lahore, Khuzdar and NED, Karachi at the cost of Rs 6,636.506 million, construction of Yarik-Tank Road, DI Khan Development Package at the cost of Rs 4,418.430 million, Competitive Grants Program for Policy Oriented Research at the cost of Rs 1,756 Million, improvement/widening of Spera Ragha Road from Kanozai Cross to Loralai Kill Saifullah Road at the cost of Rs 6,136.838 million and Innovation Center & Innovation Park at UET, Lahore Sub campus at the cost of Rs 2,966.486m. The CDWP has approved a project National Programmer Post-Flood Reconstruction: Climate Resilience Enhancement Project in Balochistan & other provinces at the cost of Rs 88,000 million. The Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives will be a sponsoring agency of the project. The federal government will obtain a loan from the World Bank (WB) and transfer to the govt of Balochistan as a grant-in-aid.

The project will consist of four components which include rehabilitation and reconstruction of community infrastructure including irrigation, drainage, flood protection, roads, WASH and other community facilities; reconstruction of damaged housing units; livelihood support, natural resources and watershed management and institutional strengthening and reform units. Similarly, a federal project steering committee to be co-chaired by Minister MoPDSI & Chief Minister Balochistan will provide policy guidance and monitor overall project and its implementation. “Balochistan has been hit hard by the devastating floods and the provincial government faces financial constraints and can’t finance post-flood recovery and rehabilitation efforts on its own,” said Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, while approving the project. The federal government has decided to get a loan from the WB and provide Balochistan as a grant-in-aid.

The CDWP approved construction of National Sport City NSC at Narowal (Revised third PC) at the cost of Rs 5,760.660. The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) is the sponsoring agency of the project while Pakistan Sports Board will execute the project. The project is for construction of an international standard sports complex having facilities for all the games at one location at a 3rd revised cost of Rs5760.660 million. All the infrastructure and facilities will be at par with latest international standards and capable of holding international, regional and national level championships/sports events for almost all indoor and outdoor games.

The scope of the revised project consists of construction of cricket stadium with pavilion and seating area, football ground with athletic track, pavilion and seating arrangement, hockey ground with synthetic turf and seating capacity, squash courts with seating steps, two tennis courts, one volleyball court, gymnasium, one basketball court, kabbadi court and covered swimming pool with allied facilities, mosque and others. The project was close to completion in 2017 but the previous government has stopped as a result the cost has increased from Rs 2994.329 million to Rs 5,760.660 million. The minister observed that responsibility should be fixed against the responsible people who deliberately delayed the project which caused a huge loss to the national exchequer. Who is responsible for the huge loss to the national exchequer and they must be punished, said the minister, adding that the Ministry of Planning Commission will prepare a reference against the responsible people and send it to the Public Account Committee for action. During the meeting, the minister also observed that due to escalation of cost the claims of the contractors must be verified and in this regard a committee will be formed to verify the claims made by the contractors.

The IPC Ministry did not release the funds despite having sufficient funds in 2017, said the minister while regretting that the public interest project was victimized for political reasons. The minister also asked the Ministry of IPC to complete the remaining work of the project so that inauguration could be possible in March 2023. The forum has cleared a project strengthening of labs in 5 leading universities UET, Peshawar, Taxila, Lahore, Khuzdar and NED, Karachi at the cost of Rs 6,636.506m. The CDWP also approved the Innovation Center & Innovation Park project for Narowal Campus of University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore at the cost of Rs 2,966.486 million. The CDWP also cleared the Competitive Grants Program for Policy Oriented Research at the cost of Rs 1,756 million. The Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives is the sponsoring agency of the project while Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) will execute the project across Pakistan. The core function of PIDE is advising the government through policy-oriented research on critical economic development and public policy issues.