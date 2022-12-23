Share:

QUETTA - Rakhshan Commissioner Tariqur Rehman Baloch on Thursday said the census was the most im­portant tool for collecting data required for plan­ning development of any country. He expressed these views while visiting the ongoing Master Trainers Training Center in Rakhshan Division regarding the first digital census in the country.

On this occasion, Training Coordinator Rakh­shan Division Adam Ahmed, NADRA Regional In-charge Ziaullah Baloch gave a briefing to the commissioner regarding Pakistan’s seventh and first digital population training.

The commissioner further said that the booklets given by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Islamabad and Training had been started with the help of a multimedia project. The commissioner said that the conduct of the seventh and first digital census was a good step. He said that in this regard, they had a heavy responsibility on the master trainers, so they could visit their respective districts and train all the census staff in a better way. As census was the most important tool for collecting data re­quired for development planning of any country, he said.