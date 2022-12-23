Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday alleged that the ruling coalition in the centre was making “desperate and ill-intended” efforts to stop dissolution of the Punjab Assembly and obstruct the local government elections in the federal capital. The opposition party in the centre also hoped that the courts would take notice of both the issues and rejected all such moves of the ruling alliance led by Pakistan Muslim League-nawaz (PML-n). “The ruling coalition is not only running away from holding general elections but also wants to delay the local bodies elections in the capital city,” said Secretary general PTI Asad Umar, while addressing a press conference here at the party’s central Secretariat. Flanked by local leaders and lawmakers of the party, Umar said that the volatile political situation has reached a point where the ruling alliance was busy in “openly violating the constitution and basic principle of democracy.” He said both steps of the federal government to stop the dissolution of Punjab Assembly and holding of Lg election was tantamount to snatching away the basic right of the people. “The system cannot run like this anymore at a time when the economy is tanking.” Talking about the Islamabad capital Territory Local government (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that was passed by the national Assembly later in the day, the PTI leader said that the government was going to get pass the bill from nA in bad faith. It wanted to delay the upcoming election at a time when few days are left for the polling day, he added. “This is an open contempt of court, violation of the constitution and insult of court’s decisions,” he said and appealed to the judiciary to take notice of the issue. Former federal minister Umar explained that the basic reason was that the rulers were first fearful of Chairman PTI and ex-premier Imran Khan and now of the people of Pakistan. He added that they understood that it was impossible to contest Khan politically. He also said that they first wanted to knock out him technically but all their legal and political efforts have ended in smoke. “Finally, they made a last ditch effort to eliminate him but this plan also failed.” He said that the Toshakhana case was like making a mountain out of a molehill. “He said that fake audio and video were also leaked on social media to defame the PTI chief but to no avail. Umar also demanded stern action against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for his statement that there is a consensus among ruling political parties as well as the institution that the country cannot bear the burden of general election at the moment. He, referring to the military establishment, said that the institution should take notice of this as his remarks were an admission that it was still allegedly involved in politics. Replying to a question about chief Minister Punjab chaudhry Parvez elahi ’s criticism on party chief Khan over letter’s remarks against former chief of army staff (cOAS) general (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, he said that PTI and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) were two different parties but they were allies politically and would remain an partners in future. Talking about backdoor meetings with the establishment, he said that PTI had only been demanding fresh elections in such conversations and nothing else. earlier in the day, PTI hammered out a strategy to foil the alleged attempts of the PML-n led federal government to delay the local government polls in the federal capital. The plan was finalised in a high-level meeting of the party leaders held with Umar in the chair. The meeting decided that PTI would approach the court immediately on the passage of the bill by the nA.