LAHORE - Executive Development Insti­tute (EDI) of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) held a Webinar on “Cyber Crime and PECA: Does it strike the right Balance between Cyber Security and the Rights of Citizens” on 21 December 2022.

In this digital age, the need is to be aware of cyber-crime. It is important to understand aspects of cyber-crime with ref­erence to PECA. The Executive Development Institute is work­ing for continuous professional development of personnel of the public and private sectors by organizing multiple activities of trainings, workshops, as well as raising awareness on topical topics through policy dialogues, and Webinars. Mr. Ahmad Nazir Warraich, Dean EDI was mod­erator of the Webinar and the guest speaker was Mr. Humayun Bashir Tarar who is serving as Director FIA, and Barrister Mu­hammad Ahmad Pansota, Advo­cate Supreme Court of Pakistan was the discussant. Mr. Tarar did his post-graduation from the University of Oxford and Mr. Pansota did his Bar-at-Law from London. A wide range of audi­ence joined Webinar belonging to various walks of life including trainee officers of Senior Man­agement Course (SMC).

Mr. Ahmad Nazir Warraich, Dean EDI inaugurated the ses­sion a with a brief introduction of EDI and Guest Speakers. The Dean highlighted the impor­tance of PECA in controlling electronic crimes but at the same time the need is stress on ensuring human rights and the provision of freedom of expres­sion. The Speaker, Mr. Tarar emphasized the importance of controlling digital space and mobile technology so that it may not be used to harm citi­zens and the State, while, at the same time he also briefed about the role of PECA Act and FIA in protecting the fundamen­tals rights of people.