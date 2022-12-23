Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Inspector Gen­eral Police (IGP) Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Thursday said that the Christian community was playing valuable services for the development of the province and the country. He expressed these views while addressing the Christmas and New Year celebra­tions on behalf of the Christian community at the Central Police Office here. On this occasion, Parliamentary Secretary Khalil George, Additional IG Police and DIG Headquarters Jawad Ahmad Dogar, Additional IG, CTC Kashif Alam, Bishop Khalid Rahmat, Father Basharat, AIG Establish­ment Zohaib Mohsin, AIGIT Ar­slan. Saleem, AIG Training (retd) Captain Sher Ali, AIG Welfare Atif Saleem, Ex-AIG Legal Nosheed Younis, Pastor Wilson Fazal and members of the Christian com­munity were also present. Ad­dressing the ceremony, the IG said that the Christian communi­ty should not be called a minor­ity, because they were citizens of Pakistan and enjoy all those rights adding that all the mi­norities living in Pakistan were patriots. He congratulated the Christian community on Christ­mas and New Year and assured full cooperation to celebrate it with safety and freedom like ev­ery year. On this occasion, Bish­op Khalid Rehmat said that the Christian community was proud to call itself a Pakistani Christian community instead of a minority community. He said that Paki­stan was our independent coun­try and along with other nations, we would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for its integrity and prosperity.