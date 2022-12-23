Share:

SUKKUR - The Regional Director, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur, Prof Syed Atta Hussain Shah Mosvi has said that all the minorities, including the Christian community living in Pakistan are like a bouquet that has become a nation by joining their Muslim brothers. He was addressing the Christmas event here in Sukkur Campus on Thursday, which was attended by a number of teachers and other employees.

He said that steps would be taken to solve the problems of Christian employees, we are equal participants in their happiness.

On this occasion, a cake was cut and gifts were exchanged along with Christmas wishes. Christian brothers offered special prayers for the safety of the country and nation.

