Share:

SUKKUR - Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull has said the admin­istration is taking tangible measures for extending relief to citizens by resolv­ing their problems at the doorstep. While chairing a meeting of all line depart­ments to review the prog­ress of departments per­taining to the provision of service delivery for people, the Divisional Commis­sioner directed the officials concerned to expedite ef­forts for accomplishing the task within the stipulated timeframe.