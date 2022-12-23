Share:

ISLAMABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha on Thursday has directed all the subordinates to ramp up security in the federal capital on Christmas and New Year Night in order to avoid any untoward incident and protect lives and property of public. He asked the police officers not to overlook the possible security threats and to remain vigilant to maintain law and order. He issued these instructions after holding a meeting with priests of churches of capital including Iqbal Town and New Shakrial. SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar, Zonal DPOs and other junior officers also attended the meeting. “Extra police force should be deployed to shield the churches,” said Sohail Zafar Chatta. Search and combing operations should be carried out in the district in order to flush out terrorists and suspects, he said adding that all the DPOs should make a strategy to combat crime from their areas. “Snap checking should be done besides activating the Eagle Squads to catch the criminals and suspects,” he said. He ordered the subordinates to initiate strict action against those found involved in aerial firing and showing stunts on cars and motorcycles on New Year Night. “No negligence will be tolerated during security duty of capital,” he said. A special drive should also be launched to arrest the hardcore criminals and proclaimed offenders so that peace and law and order could be maintain in the federal capital, he said.