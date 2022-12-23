Share:

SWABI - The College of physicians and surgeon (Cpsp) Karachi inspection team visited Gajju Khan Medical College and Bacha Khan Medical Complex-MTI swabi to review and approve the facilities required for FCps training in the subjects of Infectious Diseases, neonatal pediatrics, Neurosurgery, eNT, Diagnostic radiology, Orthopedics surgery, and Ophthalmology at GKMC/BKMC-MTI. The inspection team consisted of prof Dr waqar alam, Councilor & regional Director of peshawar, prof Dr Jehangir regional Director of abbottabad, along with Inspectors, prof Bushra Jamil, prof salman, prof Inayat ali, prof altaf hussain, prof Manal Niazi, and prof ali akhtar and Cpsp peshawar Inspection team Fasihulla, awais Qudrat, and arsalan hussain. The inspection team made a detailed visit to the Departments of Infectious Disease, Neonatal pediatrics, Neurosurgery, eNT, Diagnostic radiology and ohters.