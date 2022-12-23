Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-iAzam) PML (Q) has split into two groups after the party’s Punjab secretary general and Senator Kamil Ali Agha has been sacked from his party position for allegedly violating the code of conduct of the party. According to a letter issued by Central Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema from PML-Q secretariat Islamabad, the party head Ch Shujaat Hussain also removed Kamil Ali Agha even from the party’s basic membership. The secretary general of the party has also sent a copy of the decision to the Senate chairman and Election Commission of Pakistan to de-notify him as Senator on the PML-Q’s seat. The letter issued by the PML-Q secretary general Tariq Bashir Cheema says that Kamil Ali Agha did not explain his position on committing violations and answer the show-cause notice which was served on him earlier. The letter said Senator Kamil Ali Agha deliberately defamed PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain and secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema by violating the party’s code of conduct which caused great damage to the party and its leadership. The letter also mentioned that Kamil Ali Agha conducted a so-called meeting in the Muslim League House in Lahore on July 28, 2022, and passed an unconstitutional and illegal resolution against party president Ch Shujaat and secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema. The letter said Kamil Ali Agha took an illegal step of calling a PML-Q meeting in the Muslim League House and passed a resolution to remove Ch Shujaat Hussain as party president and Tariq Bashir Cheema as Secretary General, which he has no authority under the party rules. Talking to the Nation , Senator Kamil Ali Agha termed the letter written by PML-Q secretary general as illegal and claimed both Ch Shujaat Hussain and Tariq Cheema have been removed from PML-Q central working committee, therefore he does not accept their letter and decision. Senator Kamil Ali Agha said he did not violate any party discipline; therefore he cannot be removed as senator. As the deadlock over the vote of confidence to be obtained by Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi continued for the second consecutive day on Thursday, the PML-Q president Ch Shujat Hussain had a meeting with the PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari to explore political options to come out of the current imbroglio. The meeting took place at Bilawal House Lahore on Thursday night. Ch Salik Hussain and Ch Shafay Hussain, the two sons of Ch Shujat also accompanied him. Asif Zardari is in Lahore for the last four days busy in the political wheeling and dealing to thwart the PTI’s move to dissolve Punjab Assembly. It was the second meeting between the PML-Q president and the PPP leader in the last two days. According to sources, Ch Shujat informed Asif Zardari about his contacts with Punjab MPAs belonging to his party as efforts are on to woo some of them back to the party faction led by him. Meanwhile, the PML-Q led by Ch Shujat Hussain has cancelled the basic party membership of Senator Kamil Ali Agha who has been loyal to Ch Parvez Elahi since the party split in March this year caused by the no-trust motion against ex-PM Imran Khan. Party sources said that Ch Shujat will also write a letter to Chairman Senate informing him about the cancellation of party membership of Mr Kamil Ali Agha