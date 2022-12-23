Share:

ISLAMABASD - A cultural night was organised in Ankara by Pakistan Embassy in collaboration with Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Pakistan International Airlines to commemorate 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Turkiye. The event was graced by Chairman Pakistan Turkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group Mr Ali Sahin as chief guest. Governor Ankara Mr Vasip Sahin, parliamentarians, dignitaries, representatives of diplomatic corps, media and large number of Pakistani community attended the event. Speaking at the event, Member Turkish Parliament Mr Ali Sahin stated that from Balkans War to the epic battle of Canakkale, we have continued our efforts to strengthen our relationship with the strength we derive from culture of brotherhood and solidarity. He emphasized that Pakistan and Turkiye share a unique bond of brotherhood, as every Turkish child is born with love for Pakistan and every Pakistani child is born with love for Turkiye. In his address, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye Mr Yousaf Junaid stated that the relationship between the two brotherly states is 75 years old, whereas the relationship between the two nations go well beyond the establishment of republics. “Our special relationship is embedded in common cultural, religious and spiritual heritage, transcending boundaries of time, geography and politics”, he added. Referring to the inauguration of joint logo by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan, earlier this year in Ankara to commemorate 75 years of Pakistan Turkiye diplomatic ties, ambassador underscored that both countries have celebrated this milestone in a befitting manner by arranging cultural nights in Pakistan and Turkiye. He reiterated, “we look at our relations as a sacred trust that has been passed on to us by our forefathers, and which we are pledged to hand over to our succeeding generations”. The event began with national anthems of Pakistan and Turkiye, followed with performances by Turkish musicians and Turkish students who sang ‘dil dil Pakistan’, a famous Pakistani milli song. Later, Qawals Abu Muhammad and Abu Fareed Ayaz dressed in traditional attires presented poetry of Mevlani Rumi, Amir Khusro, and Baba Farid, taking the audience on to a delightful spiritual journey. A day earlier, cultural night was organized in Istanbul, with the participation of Turkish musicians, singer Ersin Faikzade from Turkiye and Qawals Abu Muhammad and Abu Fareed Ayaz from Pakistan to commemorate the 75 years of Pakistan Turkiye diplomatic ties