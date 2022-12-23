Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar on Thursday sought explanation from tehsil municipal officers of Lakki Marwat and Ghaznikhel, asking them to cite reasons within three days for not attending the monthly performance review meeting. According to an official of district administration, explanation notice had been issued to both officers of the tehsil municipal administrations. He said that performance review meeting was held last week with the DC in the chair to discuss and review overall progress and performance of the line departments. The meeting took up for discussion various important points and agenda items relating to the municipal administrations, he maintained. The official said that because of the absence of both TMOs, the DC as well as other participants faced trouble to make decisions and formulate a mechanism for their implementation. He said the meeting was of vital importance as the Chief Minister’s directives including cleanliness awareness campaign, anti-encroachment drive, availability of facilities like waiting sheds, drinking water and cleaning washrooms at bus stands were also discussed in it.