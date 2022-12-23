Share:

MULTAN - Managing Director WASA, Jawad Kaleemullah said that delays in sewerage and water supply uplift projects will not be toler­ated. He ordered officials concerned to ensure the quality of work and trans­parency in all ongoing projects. MD WASA ex­pressed these views while presiding over a perfor­mance review meeting in connection with ongoing projects under the annual development program here on Thursday. Jawad said that improving the provision of water and drainage facilities to citi­zens and immediate re­dressal of their grievances was the top priority. He directed the officials to ac­celerate the pace of work on the sewerage projects and ensure completion within the stipulated pe­riod. Director Engineering Abdul Salam, Director Fi­nance Muhammad Saeed Dogar, and other officials were present.