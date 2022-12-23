Share:

KARACHI - Indian political party MNS may have opposed the release of Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt in India but the Punjab Censor Board may go forth with it anyway. As per Indian media, the Punjabi-language film starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick and Gohar Rasheed will hit the big screen on December 30 in Punjab. A source told Indian portal Bollywood Hungama, “The Legend Of Maula Jatt will be released in India on December 30, 2022. It’ll be the last major release to hit Indian screens. It was released in Pakistan and elsewhere in the world on October 13, 2022, and it has crossed the Rs200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is the first film from Pakistan to achieve this feat. Hence, a lot of people in India, especially the fans of the lead cast, are looking forward to seeing the film and it can have healthy box office numbers.” They also disclosed that Zee Studios is behind the release of the film in Delhi and Punjab.