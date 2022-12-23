Share:

Dowry practices surprisingly and unfortunately still exist in the Pakistani culture despite the fact that dowry is considered one of the social evils. The system is cursed because of the financial burden on the bride’s and sometimes even on the groom’s family, just to appease certain segments of the society.

Marriage, which was as simple as Nikkah and Walima in our culture now requires hundreds of thousands of rupees because of the prevailing traditions and new norms established during the past few decades. Social media has also played a key role in it with some so-called influencers promoting extravagence marriage events promting the poor and financially burdened masses into following the norm. Parents become concerned when a poor girls marriage ends because of dowry.

It is one of the biggest problem of our 220 million+ population as numerous girls and their families have abandoned their dreams of a happy married life just because of this social evil. Thus, through your newspaper I would like to draw the attention of the public authorities, elders, social media influencers and religious scholars to campaign agaist the dowry practice as it is a financial burden for middle class families.

Huda Khan,

Karachi.