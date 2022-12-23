Share:

If you’ve ever found yourself mindlessly digging ice cream out of a container after a bad day, you understand that mood and food sometimes go hand in hand. Food affects how we feel in numerous ways, just as how we feel affects what foods we eat. It is likely that a lot of mood/food effects are due to existing associations of certain foods with pleasure, reward, or deprivation.

In order for your brain to concentrate and focus, it needs sufficient energy, which is supplied by blood glucose. Our bodies get glucose from the carbohydrates we eat, such as fruits, vegetables, bread, rice, etc. According to The British Dietetics Association(BDA), having too little glucose in your blood can leave you feeling tired, weak, and confused.

Our mood and perception are improved by a chemical called serotonin in our brain. When we consume carbohydrate-rich foods, tryptophan, a part of the protein in our diet that produces serotonin, may reach our brains more effectively. Foods high in protein like fish, beef, chicken, tofu, beans, eggs are associated with higher levels of dopamine and norepinephrine. These brain chemicals influence your mood, motivation, and concentration. Similarly, fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which nourish your body and boost happiness. You may also feel tired, have mood swings, or have trouble with your brain if you don’t consume enough vitamins and minerals. To summarize, the best meal to boost your mood is one with complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, and colorful vegetables.

INSIYA MUSTAFA,

Karachi.