LAHORE - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that Ch Parvez Elahi had ceased to be the Punjab chief minister under the constitution after he failed to obtain a vote of confidence as advised by the Punjab governor. “Parvez Elahi cannot advise dissolution of the Punjab Assembly now. It will be illegal and unconstitutional and against the Assembly rules if he exercises this option”, he said while talking to the media here. He said that the governor’s anticipated order to de-notify Ch Parvez Elahi as the chief minister was now just a formality. “I think it will be issued any time today”, he said, adding that the governor’s order will be implemented immediately. The federal minister warned that if the implementation of governor’s order was resisted, the governor could write to the federal government for imposition of governor’s rule in Punjab. “Following the cabinet’s approval, the federal government can send his advice to the president to approve the imposition of governor’s rule”, he maintained, adding that the president was bound to follow the advice of the prime minister. Talking about the second option to get the governor’s rule imposed in Punjab, the minister said that parliament could pass a resolution and governor’s rule will be imposed initially for two months. “After two months, the parliament can pass another resolution and the governor’s rule can be extended for six months”, he added