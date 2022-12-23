Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashhood said on Friday that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is no more the chief minister of Punjab and party leader and son of prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz will be the next chief minister in the next few days.

Talking to media in Lahore on Friday, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan started his political career with the slogan of “tsunami” but tsunami doesn’t bring anything with itself other than devastation.

Mashhood also alleged the PTI chairman of befooling the masses by raising the slogan of “Riyast-e-Madina”, adding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become a hub of terrorism due to their [PTI] rule. “A woman namely Tayyaba was held hostage in the PM House,” he added.