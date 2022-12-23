Share:

MIRPURKHAS-The Sindh Human Rights Commission has advised flood victims to rebuild their houses at a safe distance from natural waterways so as to remain out of the danger’s way in the event of a similar disaster in future.

The commission’s member judicial-I retired Justice Arshad Noor Khan said at a press conference held at Darbar hall here the other day that it was regrettable that despite passage of five months to heavy rainfall, rainwater had still not receded from talukas of Sindhri, Jhuddo, Digri, Kot Ghulam Mohammad etc.

He said that similar flood situation might recur over succeeding years due to climate change. “We should therefore adopt a procedure to save population from big disaster in future and in this connection the district administration should perform its duties towards people with honesty and sincerity,” he said.

He said that even if they succeeded to persuade 50 per cent people they could save a large population from disaster. “We have discussed problems of masses particularly flood victims,” he said.

He urged the commission officers to go into the field to listen to grievances of masses and flood victims and resolve their problems by taking drastic measures within available resources.

Later, he held an open kachehry where social workers and villagers alleged that relief goods, ration, tents and food were distributed on the directives of political personalities and elected representatives while genuine victims, who were still living in makeshift huts along roads under open sky, were deprived of all government help.

They deplored that officers concerned of the district administration did not visit many flood hit areas to assess damage from the disaster and meet flood victim families. Most school buildings had suffered damage after flood and heavy rainfall, he said. They claimed that blankets meant for flood victims were supplied to bungalows of feudal lords and were not distributed among flood victims.

They said that saline water was being drained with heavy pumping machines into West Jamrao canal, which was causing different diseases among masses.

They objected to a survey of damage to houses and crops carried out under supervision of army and revenue officials.

They accused deputy commissioner and other officers concerned of obeying orders of local ruling party MNAs and demanded authorities launch rehabilitation work and distribute wheat seed among victims without any discrimination.

They demanded the government immediately remove illegal encroachments from all waterways.

The kachehry was also attended by Mirpurkhas deputy commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon, SSP Asad Chaudhry, Zaheer Hussain and the commission member Noor Ahmad Narejo.