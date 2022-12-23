Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, on Thursday, taking notice of overpricing of wheat flour in Hyderabad called for strict action against the involved besides ensuring availability of flour on lower rates.

The provincial minister directed Secretary Food to hold an inquiry into reports of over pricing of wheat and flour in Hyderabad to ascertain the facts and fixing the responsibility.

Chawla said that Government of Sindh was ensuring supply of flour at subsidized rates to the people across the province and more than one thousand stalls, fixed and mobile units were selling the flour at Rs.65 per kilogram, he said adding that mass awareness campaign was carried out so that maximum number of people could benefit from the facility. The minister directed the Secretary Food and Director Food to ensure supply of cheap flour across Sindh including Hyderabad while Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad was instructed to take action against those who found involved in selling flour at higher prices. The subsidised wheat flour should also be available at general stores, he said.