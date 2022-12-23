Share:

LAHORE - Four additional IGs belonging to grade 21 of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) have been made OSDs by the government of Punjab, Ghulam Rasool Za­hid, who became the acting IG on Wednesday for a brief period of time, is also included among the OSDs. The Punjab government has removed four senior police officers from important positions with direction to report to S&GAD and made them OSDs with immediate effect.

Among the officers who have been made OSDs are Additional IG Investigation (PSP) Ghulam Ra­sool Zahid (BS-21), Additional IG Establishment (PSP) BA Nasir (BS-21), Additional IG South Pun­jab (PSP) Ehsan Sadiq (BS-21) and Additional IG Welfare (PSP) Mohammad Farooq Mazhar (BS-21) are included.The Punjab Government has is­sued a formal notification in this regard.

Ghulam Rasool Zahid, in addition to his own du­ties was entrusted with the additional charge of the post of IG Police Punjab untill the posting of the regular incumbent on the post on Wednesday but the notification was withdrawn within hours, after federal government through a notification late Wednesday night, appointed grade 21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan as provincial police officer/ Inspector General of Police Punjab (PPO/IGP).

TRANSFER, POSTING IN PUNJAB

Reshuffling of bureaucracy continues in Punjab as the provincial government through official no­tifications on Thursday has swapped the position of high rank bureaucrates of grade 17 to 20.

According to the official notification, Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab, Ehsan Bhutta (BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Member of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Punjab (CMIT), against a vacant post. Special Secretary Local Government and Community Development Punjab, Musarat Jabeen has been transferred and posted on post vacated by Ehsan Bhutta, as Sec­retary to Government of the Punjab, Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab. Officer on special duty, Kashf Muhammad Ali BS-19 has been posted as Director (Admin) Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGHSF), on a vacant post. Under transfer as Deputy Secretary Higher Edu­cation Department, Marhaba Nemat (BS-17) has been posted as Deputy Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Department, in her on pay scale on a vacant post.