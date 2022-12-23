Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman late Thursday de-notified Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi after he failed to obtain the vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly. According to a notification issued by the Punjab governor after midnight, the governor has also dissolved the Punjab cabinet forthwith with instructions to Ch Parvez Elahi, the former chief minister to continue to hold office until his successor enters upon the office of the chief minister. The governor’s notification said that Ch Parvez Elahi refrained from obtaining a vote of confidence at 4:00pm on Wednesday in line with his order under article 130 (7) of the constitution and that he still had not done so even after the laps of another twenty-four hours. The governor said he was satisfied that the chief minister did not command the confidence of the majority of the members of Punjab Assembly and therefore ceases to hold his office with immediate effect. Though the notification was made public after midnight when the date had changed, the governor’s notification bears the date of December 22, 4:00pm. Reacting to Punjab Governor’s orders, PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that there is no worth of the de-notification of the Punjab chief minister by the governor. He said CM Elahi would continue to work as chief minister. He also said that a reference against the governor would also be sent to the President. The process to remove Punjab governor has been initiated, he added. ‘No-trust motioNs’ halt PuNjab assembly dissolutioN Intriguingly, a status quo prevails in the Punjab province even though Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has not obtained the vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly as advised by Punjab governor under the Constitution. Not only the Punjab Assembly is intact, the chief minister also sits comfortably in his office disposing of routine official business. On Thursday, the chief minister also chaired a meeting of his cabinet which took several important decisions concerning various departments. He is also meeting Punjab Assembly members and issuing directives for early completion of development schemes in their constituencies. In a mysteriously complex situation, Punjab Governor Mohammad Balighur Rehman who was supposed to de-notify Ch Parvez Elahi as the chief minister on the night between Wednesday and Thursday has not taken any further action in this regard. He had on December 19 advised the chief minister to obtain a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly, but the speaker stalled this move by not holding the assembly session for the purpose. As per the announcement made by the PTI chairman Imran Khan, the Punjab Assembly along with the KPK legislature was supposed to be dissolved on Friday (today), but there are no signs they will be dissolved sooner. Punjab Assembly Speaker Mohammad Sibtain Khan Thursday said that Punjab Assembly was not going to be dissolved on Friday (today) due to the no-trust motions pending for disposal against the chief minister, the speaker, and the deputy speaker. Talking to the media here, he confirmed that Punjab Assembly will not be taking up any of the no-confidence motion in Friday’s sitting of the Assembly. “Even if it must happen so early, the matter of dissolution of Punjab Assembly may linger on till the first week of January next year. We will reach January removing the obstacles created by the no-trust motions”, he said, adding that a set procedure has to be followed before the motions are taken up for disposal by the Assembly. Prime Minister’s special assistant and legal expert Atta Tarar Thursday admitted that the interests of the PDM alliance and Ch Parvez Elahi have matched as far the dissolution of Punjab Assembly is concerned. “It was the vision of Ch Parvez Elahi that the Punjab Assembly should not be dissolved so soon. We also have the same ideology about the assemblies completing their tenure. So, our interests have matched”, he said while talking to a news channel. Atta Tarar, however, said that the Punjab governor had no other option but to de-notify the chief minister sooner or later. Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that he had the information that Punjab governor would de-notify the chief minister this night [the night between Thursday and Friday]. He also said the governor could de-notify the CM any time. Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly speaker has written a letter to the Punjab governor in response to a letter written to him by the latter the other day. Giving details of the letter Sibtain Khan told the media outside Punjab Assembly yesterday that Ch Shujat Hussain had nothing to do with the matters of Punjab Parliamentary Party. The parliamentary party has the powers to decide on votes in the assemblies, he added. On governor’s observation about giving ministry to Khyal Ahmed and Hasnain Bahadur Drishek’s resignation, the PA speaker termed it an internal matter of the PTI. “According to Article 130 (7), the Governor of Punjab has to call a new meeting for a vote of confidence, but the 41st session he had called in June this year had not been prorogued by the governor as yet”, he said. He said the speaker was also representing a constitutional office like the governor. “As a speaker, it is not my duty to protect the chief minister. However, I have complete powers to enforce the law and protect the honour of the Punjab Assembly. Neither any institution will be sealed nor seized in violation of the Constitution and law.”. he observed. Sibtain Khan said that he will ask the governor to not issue any illegal orders. To a question, he said he was not sending a letter to the president regarding the governor. “However, I will write a letter to the president in accordance with the law if the CM is de-notified by the governor”, he said, adding that the governor could not de-notify the chief minister. About the governor’s observations on the speaker’s ruling, Sibtain Khan said: “Speaker’s ruling is valid, whether it is given in the House or in the Chamber”.