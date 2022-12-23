Share:

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Democratic Movement ( PDM ) Hafiz Hamdullah said on Friday Imran Khan was an attack on the country’s democratic culture.

He said: “Imran Khan is a political suicide bomber and the PDM would prevent him from targeting the country’s institutions.”

He added that apart from going against constitution, PTI’s chief was also surpassing others to violate democratic norms while saying that violating constitution and democracy was the hallmark of dictators and not of politicians.

Mr Hamdullah also said the politics of Imran Khan had ended however constitution, economy, politics and democracy would remain safe and the country could not withstand the extremist politics of PTI’s chairman.