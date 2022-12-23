Share:

LAHORE - Accusing ‘one man’ of toppling his government and working against his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Thursday reiterated his demand for early elections which he believes are the only way out to steer the country out the current quagmire of problems. Addressing the party legislators and workers through video link who gathered outside Governor’s House on Thursday evening, the former prime minister alleged “one man’s” decision pushed the country towards the present chaos and economic crisis. Without naming anybody, Imran Khan in his speech kept accusing “one man” for whatever is happening now. He claimed that ‘one man’ was still behind the efforts to end his party’s politics. He said “one man” toppled his government and imposed a government led by thieves and looters. He asked the institutions if they really cared about the country. Talking about the alleged atrocities committed on PTI members he asked: “What was their fault? It was only for this reason that we refused to accept the gang of thieves you imposed on us?” Again, without naming anyone, the PTI chief said that when they realised that nothing was going to work [to end his politics], they decided to remove him from the way by killing him. Imran Khan also censured the PDM leader for not letting him exercise his constitutional right to dissolve the assemblies by submitting a no-confidence motion against the Punjab chief minister. He said initially they had challenged him to dissolve the assemblies, but now they moved a no-trust motion to stall the dissolution. He said he wanted to dissolve the two provincial assemblies as he feared that the country would slip out of hands if elections are delayed any longer.