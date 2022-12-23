Share:

The state structure of a country defines its governance and public deliverance although it is not among the constituents of governance as lined by world bank. Accountability, rule of law, separation of powers, participation, transparency, efficiency and capacity building are usual state parameters.

The state structure of pakistan is highly intricate as legated from the colonial, authoritarian and militarized period. Military interventions and the concept of Troika made it power centric. Militarized rule faded away, leaving the political vendetta as its remnants . Political parties have failed to establish the institutional lines. Unfortunately, there is no credible electoral process as every regime uses the administrative machinery to manipulate the polls.

Provincial autonomy is also a constant issue due to dependence of provincial governments on centre. The Government of a party at centre does not welcome the government of the opposition party at provincies. A single centralized command can never address the challenges and issues of a multi-polar and plural society. Participation plays a pivotal role in the growth and life of democracy.

Pakistan is a federal republic with three tiers of governments: national, provincial and local. According to Article 32 and Article 140-A provincial governments are bound to establish local systems to devolve political , administrative and financial powers to local level. Absence of local governments create bureaucratic inertia as bureaucracy fails to respond to the public issues.

To sort out the governance issues we have to turn our authoritative state structure for devolution of power, avoiding overlapping of jurisdictions, and confronting according to constitutional lines by predetermined and defined roles.

ALI AKBAR,

Nankana sahib.