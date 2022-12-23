Share:

LAHORE - The Institute of Public Health main building has been converted to solar system by implement­ing the government’s policy of adopting alternative sources of energy and trans­ferring government buildings to solar system and saving financial resources. Former Governor Punjab and Chairman Board of Management IPH Lt. Gen. (R) Khalid Maqbool inaugurated the solar system on Thursday. He also inaugurated the newly installed water filtration plant at the Institute of Public Health. Khalid Maqbool said the approval for the instal­lation of solar system and water filtration plant was given in the meeting of Board of Management and by the grace of Allah Almighty, both the public welfare proj­ects had been completed. Dean of the In­stitute Dr Zarfishan Tahir informed that apart from the BSL-III lab of the institute, the supply of electricity to other labora­tories and their staff offices had started from the solar system. She said that net metering facility with this system would save Rs 300,000 to Rs 400,000 per month in terms of electricity bills and the work­ing of laboratories would not be affected due to uninterrupted power supply dur­ing load shedding.