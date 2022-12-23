Share:

TEHRAN-Iran clapped back at Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and warned of limited “patience for baseless accusations.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the speech delivered by Zelensky from the United States Capitol repeated “accusations and indecent statements.” “We have always respected the territorial integrity of countries, including Ukraine, and Mr. Zelensky should know that Iran’s strategic patience for baseless accusations is limited,” a published statement by Kanaani said.

“Mr. Zelensky should learn from the fate of some leaders of countries who relied on America’s support,” the statement said.

In his speech to the US Congress, Zelensky said that hundreds of deadly drones sent by Iran to Russia have become a threat to “critical infrastructure.”

Some background: The Iranian government acknowledged last month that it had sent a limited number of drones to Russia in the months before the start of its invasion of Ukraine, but has denied supplying military equipment for use in the war in Ukraine.

Russia, Zelensky argued in strong terms, has “found an ally” in Iran.

“That is how one terrorist has found the other,” Zelensky said.

“It is just a matter of time when they will strike against your other allies if we do not stop them now.”