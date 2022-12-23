Share:

WELLINGTON - A signed copy of a transcript of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern insulting an opposition leader has sold for more than NZ$100,000 ($63,200). The offensive comment was picked up by microphones following a heated exchange with ACT party leader David Seymour. Ms Ardern later apologised for the remark before Mr Seymour proposed they join forces to raise money for New Zealand’s Prostate Cancer Foundation. The PM thanked everyone who bid after the charity auction ended on Thursday. During a lively parliamentary debate last week, Ms Ardern took issue when Mr Seymour, leader of the right-wing libertarian ACT party, asked her to give an example of her “making a mistake, apologising for it properly, and fixing it”. Ms Ardern defended her Labour government’s record before sitting down and quietly muttering: “Such an arrogant prick.” The remark was picked up by her microphone and preserved in the official parliamentary record, Hansard, after Mr Seymour asked for an apology