peshawar - The Chawmoss festival, a colourful 15-day annual event for the Kailash community, came to an end on Thursday in Bumburet Valley amidst lots of fun activities. To make it easier for local tourists to perform different rituals, the Khyber pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism authority (KpCTa) illuminated the valley with lights and informative and indicative sign boards at various locations. The festival, which was simultaneously held in three valleys of Kailash, featured multicoloured traditional displays of their ancient culture as well as performances by locals. The Tourist Facilitation Centre of KpCTa in Chitral City is also ensuring help and guidance for visiting tourists. rescue 1122 relief stations established by the KITe project of the Tourism Department remained operational 24/7 for the provision of First aid to the tourists and local visitors during the festival. at the end of the winter solstice, the members of the ancient tribes, including old and young men, women, and children, sang and danced to their traditional songs to ring in the New Year. The rumbur, Birir, and Bumburet valleys all celebrated Chawmoss’ major winter festival at the same time. The adherents of the religion traded fruits, vegetables, flowers, and dried fruits in exchange for promises to foster friendship, love, and fraternity among one another. Before lighting the annual big bonfire, children used pine twigs to clean the sacred site of Kailash. Children, seen as a symbol of life’s continuity, ran around the village collecting gifts of fresh fruits while wearing colourful dresses. The locals gathered at Bumborate Valley on the final day to jointly conclude the annual religious festival. The men and women of Kailash performed a folk dance to the sound of drums and sang songs as part of their religious rituals. The audience was mesmerised by the performances of teenagers who were dressed in animal hides and masks. additionally, a variety of vibrant events were held throughout the festival. Young Kailash men and women announced their marriages in front of the audience by the festival’s end. During this ritual called the savilakehari festival, men, women and children wearing new and colourful clothes gather at a place and sing love songs for each other. They dance together and praise each other. Young Kailash boys and girls dress up in boys’ suits for this joyous festival, where they dance in the chorus. They declare their love for one another and make marriage plans. In honour of their god Balimain, who is said to visit Kailash during the festival, Kailash men and women perform folk dances during the festival.