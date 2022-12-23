Share:

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed has visited British Councils HQs in London and held a highly important meeting with the senior officials of it.

In the meeting he discussed the need to initiate the British Council's Connecting Class Room Program in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He also asked the British Council to extend their support for the capacity building of the government's education department teachers and in delivering various vocational training programs for the youth of the region.

He said that it is the government's primary responsibility to provide equal opportunities to all students belonging to the remote areas of the region.

He said in this regard we have agreed to get a comprehensive Education Sector Plan developed with the support of Cambridge International aiming at a systematic development of the sector in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Acknowledging the contributions of the British Council in the past, the chief minister invited British Council to work with Chief Minister's Reforms Unit and Education Department in Gilgit-Baltistan, again.

Raising the issue of Climate Chang he said GB is the largest glaciated area outside the polar region heavily affected by climatic change impacts. The international community and partners need to support Gilgit-Baltistan in its endeavours to mitigate these climate.