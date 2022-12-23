Share:

KARACHI - New Zealand cricket team on Thursday arrived in Karachi to play on Pakistan soil after 2003 as they are set to play two Tests and three One Day Internationals (ODIs) that are part of ICC Test Championship and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League respectively. The two teams will play the first Test in Karachi starting from December 26 at the National Bank Cricket Arena. The second Test will be played in Multan from January 3 to 7. Both the teams will be returning to Karachi to play three ODIs on January 10, 12 and 14. Both the teams are scheduled to start training here at the National Bank Cricket from Friday. Pakistan and New Zealand captains will unveil the series trophy and hold pre-series press conferences on December 25. The Kiwis last played in Pakistan in 2003 where they were whitewashed by the hosts 5-0 in One Day Internationals. Pakistan hosted New Zealand in 2009, 2014 and 2018 at the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The New Zealand cricket team came to Pakistan last year in September to play three ODIs and five T20 Internationals but flew back to their country without playing a match citing security reasons. Just hours before the start of first ODI in Rawalpindi on September 17, 2021, the Kiwis abandoned the tour and went back to their country. NEW ZEALAND TEST SQUAD: Tim Southee (capt), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, and Will Young