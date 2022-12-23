Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial assembly dissolution has been deferred saying it will be done only after the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. “Things are developing in Punjab where the provincial assembly is going to be dissolved on Friday on the instructions of party chairman Imran Khan. We will follow the suit only after the matters in Punjab are settled,” the chief minister said while talking to media here yesterday. PTI Chairman Imran Khan at a rally in Lahore last week had announced to dissolve the KPK and Punjab assemblies forcing the federal government to announce snap polls in the country. However, Punjab has since descended intoturmoil after a delegation of PPP and PML-N lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi in a bid to forestall the assembly dissolution. This triggered a constitutional crisis in the province as Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman had advised Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to take a vote of confidence from the assembly on Wednesday last while the assembly speaker Sibtain Khan refused to hold a new session of the assembly saying the house is already in session. “Right now, consultations on the matter of the Punjab Assembly are underway. The decision regarding the KP Assembly will be taken after these discussions,” Mahmood Khan explained. Reiterating his previous stance, the CM added that “whenever Imran Khan tells us to dissolve the KP Assembly, we will comply”.