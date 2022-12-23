Share:

peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated newly completed mega development projects worth rs 3.62 billion including an international standard hayatabad Cricket stadium having state of art facilities and modular operation theatres at the Lady reading hospital, peshawar. The Cricket stadium, having four stories pavilion building, will also have allied facilities including general public stands, steel fence, rCC drain, pavement/walkway, Digital score Board and security arrangements etc. so far rs 603.30 million out of the total estimated cost of rs.993 million has been spent on the establishment of the cricket stadium. Briefing about the project, the participants were informed that 10,000 additional seating capacity has been ensured under the upgradation of hayatabad sports Complex. It was further disclosed that an MoU between the pakistan Cricket Board and the sports Department of Khyber pakhtunkhwa has been signed with the purpose to arrange International and psL Cricket matches. Meanwhile, during his visit to Lady reading hospital peshawar, the Chief Minister formally inaugurated the newly established five Modular operation theatres which have been completed for rs. 76 million. additional 25 modular operation theatres would also be completed soon. The modular operation theatres will be 99 per cent anti-microbial having state-of-the-art facilities. The Chief Minister during his visit also inaugurated the headquarter Tower of the Bank of Khyber and the newly established block of Khyber College of Dentistry which have been completed for rs. 1.29 billion and rs.580 million respectively. Managing Director BOK, on the occasion, presented a cheque of rs. 20 million collected under Chief Minister Flood relief Fund to the Chief Minister. Talking to media persons at hayatabad sports Complex, the Chief Minister said that pTI’s provincial government has prioritized the sports sector by increasing its developmental allocation from rs390 million in 2013- 14 to rs. 6.2 billion in 2022-23. he added that to provide recreational and healthy opportunities to the youth, the incumbent provincial government has undertaken record development projects during the last four years. The provincial government has established sports complexes at divisional headquarters alongside sports grounds at the district, tehsil & union council level to engage the youth in healthy activities and promote a positive image of the province. Commenting on the remaining development works at arbab Niaz Cricket stadium, the Chief Minister informed that the requisite funds have been arranged and the stadium will be made operational in all respects by June next year. Regarding the financial crunch in the province, the Chief Minister clarified that the imported federal government has withheld the budgeted funds of the province amounting to around rs. 190 billion. he termed the indifferent attitude of the federal government as undemocratic and unconstitutional. Mahmood Khan said that the federal government has also stopped the current and developmental funds of the merged tribal districts. he warned the Federal Government of taking up the issue with the supreme Court of pakistan if the due rights of the province are not provided.