Share:

peshawar - The government of Khyber pakhtunkhwa has decided to end winter holidays in the province’s summer zone and cut them in half in the province’s winter zone. On Thursday, an official notification to that effect was issued. In the summer zone, half-month holidays are usually given in the final week of December, and three months in the snow-bound winter zone. however, no winter vacations will be observed in the summer zone this year, while one and a half months of holidays will be observed in the winter zone from January 1 to February 15, 2023. The notification reads: “In the aftermath of Corona pandemic 2019, the working days for academic session 2022-23 are not sufficient to complete the coursework in the schools of Khyber pakhtunkhwa. It has, therefore, been decided to waive off the winter vacations in the summer zone of the province till any unusual change in the weather condition. Likewise, winter vacations in the winter zone have also been reduced and schools in the winter zone shall remain closed from 01-01-2023 to 15-02-2023.