LAHORE - Pakistan squash legend Jahangir Khan called on Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari to improve the standard of the squash game. During the meeting, which was also attended by Federal Secretary ICPC Ahmed Hanif Orakzai and Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Muhammad Ibrar, Jahangir Khan expressed his concerns about the declining quality of squash and suggested the ways how it can be improved and what steps needed to take it to the top again. Federal Minister Ehsan Mazari said that steps should be taken to improve the squash game. He added that Jahangir Khan’s suggestions will be taken seriously to regain the lost glory in squash. Mazari said that all stakeholders have to work together for the development of sports. The federal minister also assured Jahangir Khan of all possible support for the development of squash in the country