KARACHI -The residents of Lyari on Thursday staged a protest against the K-Electric at Karachi’s Shaheen Complex intersection for carrying out ‘unannounced and prolonged’ loadshedding. According to details, the residents of Lyari – including women and children – took to the streets, burnt tyres and blocked main roads for vehicular traffic in protest against the K-Electric for carrying out unannounced and prolonged loadshedding. The protest was also attended by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Nabeel Gabol, Yousuf Baloch and others. The protestors claimed that the residents were facing a water crisis due to prolonged loadshedding in the area. The protesters also chanted slogans against the power supplying company for resorting to unannounced loadshedding throughout the day and even in the night-time. Traffic remained clogged for hours as the protesters blocked the Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road near Shaheen Complex intersection.